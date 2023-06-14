Kullu – In a tragic turn of events, an ill-fated HRTC bus was involved in a fatal accident, resulting in the loss of two lives and causing injuries to other passengers. The distressing incident took place on the Bhuntar Narogi route in the Kullu district, where the bus veered off the road, careening into a deep ditch that lay approximately 200 meters below.

The HRTC bus was carrying around seven to eight passengers at the time of the incident. The local authorities, including the police and administration teams, swiftly responded to the scene, and local residents also stepped in to assist with rescue efforts. The injured individuals have been rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to ascertain the factors that led to the tragic plunge of the bus.

Road safety measures continue to be a pressing concern, and incidents like this emphasize the need for enhanced infrastructure and stricter protocols to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Updates on the ongoing investigation and the condition of the injured will be provided as more information becomes available…