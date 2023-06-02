In a significant move demonstrating the government’s commitment to its promises, the Himachal Pradesh state government has released Rs. 4.50 crore for the payment of overtime and night allowances to the drivers and conductors of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the release of allocated funds, highlighting the government’s dedication to fulfilling the long-pending demands of HRTC employees.

After a meeting with officials, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed that representatives from various employees’ unions of HRTC had met him last month to discuss their demands, with a primary focus on the payment of overtime and night allowances. Responding promptly to their concerns, the government swiftly released the necessary funds to ensure the provision of these allowances. Despite the state government’s financial challenges, the well-being of employees remains a top priority in decision-making processes.

Chief Minister Sukhu further emphasized the government’s commitment to employee welfare by mentioning the significant step taken in the first cabinet meeting of reinstating the old pension scheme, benefiting approximately 1.5 lakh employees. Additionally, a three percent dearness allowance installment has been released for government employees, further underlining the government’s dedication to improving the financial well-being of its workforce.

The timely release of Rs. 4.50 crore for allowances to HRTC drivers and conductors is expected to provide much-needed relief and support to these essential workers who have diligently served the state’s transportation needs. The government’s swift action in fulfilling its commitments showcases its commitment to ensuring the welfare of employees and fostering a positive work environment.