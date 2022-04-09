Shimla: As per the preliminary investigation report, the Mandi Bus Accident occurred due to a human error, Transport Minister Bikram Singh said on Friday.

On 4th April, an HRTC bus was rammed into a retaining wall at Deyod near Pandoh in Mandi, in which the driver of the bus died and 39 passengers were injured.

Mandi District Magistrate was directed to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident.

“Every fault cited by the driver was repaired in the workshop on April 2 and April 3 and later the bus was deployed on the Shimla-Manali route” Minister said in a press statement.

Transport Minister also nullified the allegations of Sanyukt Samayvanvay Morcha in which Morcha had alleged shortage of spare parts at HRTC Workshop.

Minister claimed that the HRTC workshop has all spare parts in the stock to repair defects identified by the driver in the workshop.

“At present, there is no shortage of mechanics with the Transport Corporation for the repair of parts and buses,” Bikram Singh further added.