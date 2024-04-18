In a heart-stopping incident on the roads of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, an HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) bus experienced a terrifying tyre malfunction. As the bus was en route from Jogindernagar to Amritsar, the entire rear tyre of the semi-deluxe bus suddenly detached from the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses recount the panic that ensued among passengers as the bus approached Neri in district Mandi. However, the situation was quickly brought under control by the skilled driver, averting what could have been a catastrophic accident. Despite the alarming nature of the incident, all passengers aboard the bus are unhurt.

The passengers were transferred to another bus. The incident has prompted authorities to launch an investigation into the cause of the tyre detachment.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent maintenance protocols and regular inspections of public transportation vehicles. It underscores the need for continuous vigilance to ensure the safety of passengers on the roads, particularly in hilly terrains where road conditions can be challenging.