Kangra: A 67-year-old woman has been killed while 11 other sustained injuries as a bus overturned in Kangra district.

The deceased has been identified as Rato Devi (67), wife of Jai Chand and resident of Sadun Badgran. The injured have been identified as Ramesh Chand (48), Seema Devi (46), Sunita Kumari (42), Babli Devi (49), Banita (23), Shubham Kumar (20), Babita Kumari (47), Kesari Devi (34), Nitin Thakur (14), driver Praveen Kumar and conductor Santosh Kumar.

The accident took place on Monday when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus en-route to Palampur overturned at a deep curve near Rangehar village in Kahanpatt panchayat.

The accident was noticed by local residents who immediately reached the spot and tried to help the injured. They also informed police and called an ambulance. Police reached the spot and rescued the injured along with the assistance of local residents.

The injured were rushed to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda where they are undergoing treatment. However, Rato Devi succumbed to injuries on the way and was declared brought dead by doctors.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Palampur Amit Sharma confirmed the report.

The district administration has granted Rs 20,000 as relief to the family of the deceased while the injured have been granted Rs 5,000 as relief.