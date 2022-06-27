Chamba: One person has been killed while seven sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus they were travelling in was hit by boulders near Saach Pass, district Chamba.

The deceased has been identified as Yograj (42), resident of Diroma village, district Chamba while injured have been identified as Mohan Lal, Nagesh Kumar, Neetu, Charan Singh, Naren Singh, Vishesh, resident of Ludhiana, Punjab and Nagesh Kumar.

The accident took place on Sunday near Saach Pass when a bus enroute to Tissa from Killar was hit by boulders. As a result, bus was severely damaged and passengers sustained injuries.

The injured were rescued and rushed to Civil Hospital, Tissa, where they were shifted to Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba for further treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamba Abhishek Yadav confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.

The district administration has handed over Rs 10,000 compensation to the deceased’s family and Rs 5,000 to the injured.