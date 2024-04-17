In a recent development, alarming revelations have emerged regarding the quality of medicines manufactured in Himachal Pradesh, as samples of 20 medicines from the region failed to meet the required standards. This revelation comes as a part of a larger testing initiative conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), which tested 931 samples in March.

Out of the tested samples, a staggering 864 were deemed correct, while 66 samples failed to meet the standards. Additionally, one sample was found to be misbranded, raising serious concerns about the efficacy and safety of medications circulating in the market.

The CDSCO issued a drug alert on Tuesday, highlighting the failures in quality control. Among the notable instances, two samples of Foxygen-200 and 550 of Legan Healthcare from Parwanoo, along with Astriparin injection from Astrica Health Care in Baddi, were flagged. Furthermore, medications like Pardic-SP tablet, Mentor LC tablet, and Acemetil-SP, manufactured by various pharmaceutical companies in different regions of Himachal Pradesh, were found to be substandard.

The list of failed medicines also includes products from prominent pharmaceutical entities such as Sigma Softgels & Formulation, Biolatus Pharmaceutical, Pharma Industry of Kala Amb Sirmaur, and many others. These include medications like Tel Verge H, Opisoprot-200, Axiflo-OZ tablet, and Saluzinc-20, to name a few.

State Drug Controller has issued show cause notices to the concerned companies and directing them to recall the faulty stock immediately. This move underscores the gravity of the situation and emphasizes the importance of stringent quality control measures in the pharmaceutical industry.

Among the failed samples are Tripod-200 from Cytec Medicare industry, Alerno tablet from Kala Amb industry, and Flutol tablet from Fargen Healthcare industry of Baddi.