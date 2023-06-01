Karsog: A bus accident in Karsog, Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, has ignited widespread anger among local residents and the relatives of the passengers. The incident has raised numerous questions regarding the use of substandard buses, leading to a heated confrontation between the HRTC’s Regional Manager and the furious crowd.

The severity of the bus accident has deeply disturbed the community. Residents and affected families gathered at the scene, surrounding the HRTC’s Regional Manager and demanding an explanation for the deployment of substandard buses, commonly referred to as “Khatara” buses.

Amidst the turmoil, agitated locals chanted slogans of “Murdabad” (Down with), reflecting their dissatisfaction. They expressed concerns about the deteriorating condition of the roads in the area and the lack of action taken by officials despite repeated complaints. The safety risks faced by thousands of passengers who rely on these buses on a daily basis were a source of great alarm.

The deplorable state of the Karsog to Mandi Road became a focal point, highlighting the urgent need for attention. The absence of crucial safety features, such as parapets, garnered strong criticism. Frustrated residents directed their anger towards the sole bus serving the Mandi route, citing the poor road conditions and the use of unsafe buses as contributing factors to the accident.

Local residents emphasized the lack of essential safety measures, including parapets, along the treacherous Karsog to Mandi Road, which features numerous sharp turns. They argued that the accident could have been prevented if adequate safety measures, such as parapets, were in place to prevent vehicles from veering off the road. Frustration mounted as residents warned that public anger would continue to rise if the authorities failed to learn from this tragic incident and take prompt action.