Mandi: One woman has been killed while 14 sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus plunged into a deep gorge near Sarkaghat, district Mandi.

The deceased has been identified as Leela Devi, wife of Bardu Ram and resident of Dhalwan village in Baldwara tehsil, district Mandi.

The accident took place on Thursday around 1:00 PM near Sanot village in Sarkaghat subdivision, Mandi after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

According to the reports, the bus was on its way to Dharampur from Mandi. Around 25 passengers were travelling in the bus.

The accident was witnessed by local residents who immediately informed the police. A police team has reached the spot to rescue the injured.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. The rescue operation is going on and the injured are being identified.