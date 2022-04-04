Mandi: One person was killed while 39 sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rammed into a retaining wall at Deyod near Pandoh in district Mandi.

The collision was so intense that the front part of the bus was completely damaged.

According to reports, the bus was en-route to Shimla from Manali. When the bus reached Dayod, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into the retaining wall, killing the driver on the spot.

The accident was witnessed by local residents who immediately informed the police, who immediately reached the spot. Police rescued the injured with the assistance of the local residents and rushed them to Primary Health Centre, Pandoh and Zonal Hospital, Mandi where they are undergoing treatment.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the zonal hospital Mandi to enquire about the injured.

The District administration has provided Rs. 2.50 lakh as immediate relief to next of kin of deceased and injured people.