Tragedy struck in the Hatli area of Chamba district as a car-motorcycle collision claimed the life of Vishal Pathania (20) and left his younger brother Kunal Pathania (18) in critical condition. The incident occurred on Saturday evening as the brothers were riding the motorcycle, with Vishal as the pillion rider. They were hit by a car driven by Jagdev Singh, a local teacher, on the Dramman-Sihunta road near a petrol pump.

Vishal had recently taken up a liquor contract job in Thulel, and Kunal was dropping him off at a distance from their home. Both brothers suffered serious injuries in the accident, and with the help of locals, they were rushed to the Shahpur Hospital. Sadly, doctors declared Vishal dead on arrival, while Kunal’s condition remains critical.

The police have registered a case and started their investigation into the incident. The driver of the car, Jagdev Singh, is cooperating with the authorities. The post-mortem examination of Vishal’s body is underway, and Kunal is undergoing treatment at Tanda Hospital.

The tragic incident has left the entire community in shock, and the family of the Pathania brothers is devastated.