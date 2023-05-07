The Shoolini Tedx club organized a TEDx event at the Shoolini University campus on Saturday where speakers from diverse fields shared their stories and knowledge on the theme of The Domino Effect. Among the esteemed speakers was Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the writer and filmmaker behind movies like The Tashkent Files, Buddha in a Traffic Jam, and The Kashmir Files.

During his speech, Agnihotri shared an old quirky story of Mulla Naseeruddin, urging the audience to view the world from an alien’s point of view. He also talked about the importance of listening and learning from nature and ourselves, saying, “We are filling our minds with garbage which is why poetry is dying, so is the beauty of nature and human beings.”

Agnihotri further spoke about controversies and how they arise when two people disagree. He stated, “Nobody in this world can deny that a genocide happened in Kashmir in the 90s.” He emphasized the importance of staying informed but also highlighted the need to filter out unnecessary information.

Other speakers at the event included former Director General of CISF Manjari Jaruhar, Padma Shree Dr Niru Kumar, actor Shishir Sharma, film journalist Manju Ramanan, and professional tabla player Anuradha Pal.

The TEDx event aimed to promote the inclusivity of people and knowledge and spread ideas that spark imagination and conversation. The event was a success, and the audience was spellbound by the inspiring and informative talks given by the speakers.