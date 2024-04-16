In a concerning turn of events, an avalanche near the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang has obstructed the flow of the Chandra River. The local administration has issued warnings and advised residents and tourists to steer clear of the riverbanks.

The Lahaul-Spiti Police have been vigilant, cautioning people against venturing towards the Chandra River’s banks. With the river’s flow halted by the avalanche, there is a heightened risk of sudden surges in water levels, posing a potential threat to nearby areas like Sissu.

Police have resorted to using loudspeakers to broadcast warnings, alerting tourists to the dangers of approaching the river. The unpredictable nature of the situation underscores the importance of exercising caution, as the water level could surge towards Sissu unexpectedly.

In response to the threat, police patrols have been intensified in the region to prevent any inadvertent movement towards the riverbanks. The collective efforts aim to ensure the safety of residents and visitors amidst the current precarious conditions near the Atal Tunnel’s North Portal.

The aftermath of the avalanche serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable forces of nature, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to mitigate risks and safeguard lives in vulnerable areas.