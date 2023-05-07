Himachal Pradesh, known for its pleasant summer weather, has been hit by an unexpected cold wave and fresh snowfall due to the Western Disturbance active in the state. The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Yellow and Orange Alert’ across the state on May 7 and 8, as heavy rains and thunderstorms continue to hit the lower and middle areas.

On Sunday morning, fresh snowfall was reported in Atal Tunnel Rohtang and Kaza of Lahul Spiti, while the high peaks of Kinnaur were once again covered in snow. The capital city, Shimla, has also been affected by heavy rains and cold temperatures.

Unfortunately, the storm has also caused damage and claimed one life. On Saturday night, a tree fell on a moving vehicle at the Government Senior Secondary School, Dadh, killing one person and injuring another. The deceased has been identified as Baldev Kumar, while the injured person, Mahesh Thakur, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The storm has caused havoc in the Kangra district, with trees falling at many places and disrupting power supply in most areas. Additionally, the storm blew away the stage of a heritage program being held at Dharamshala police ground, causing chaos among the attendees. However, it is a matter of relief that no one was hurt in the incident.