Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced plans to develop a Buddhist Tourism Circuit in the state’s tribal areas, aiming to promote tourism and generate employment. The announcement was made during the 49th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council, where various developmental issues, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure, were also discussed.

The Buddhist Tourism Circuit is part of a broader effort to enhance the economic prospects of the tribal regions. Himachal Pradesh, known for its rich Buddhist heritage, houses significant monasteries like Tabo and Key Gompa in Lahaul-Spiti and the Namgyal Monastery in Dharamshala. The planned circuit will connect these cultural landmarks, providing a spiritual and historical journey for visitors.

The development of heliports in tribal areas is also on the agenda to improve accessibility for tourists. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that this initiative would create local employment opportunities and support self-employment ventures, benefiting the tribal communities directly.

Himachal Pradesh’s potential in Buddhist tourism is immense, with the state offering a serene environment and historical significance. Globally, Buddhist tourism is a growing sector, attracting millions of visitors to countries like Nepal, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. Himachal’s effort to position itself as a key player in this niche could draw international tourists, especially from countries with significant Buddhist populations such as Japan and South Korea.

The Chief Minister stressed that this initiative aligns with the government’s holistic approach to tribal development. By addressing fundamental issues like healthcare, education, and infrastructure, alongside promoting tourism, the government aims to ensure inclusive growth for the region’s communities.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government has allocated ₹890.28 crore under the Tribal Sub Plan and Tribal Area Development Programme for the financial year 2024-25, alongside an additional ₹1,145.46 crore in non-plan expenditures. This includes ₹117.43 crore for constructing roads, bridges, and buildings, ₹37.45 crore for educational initiatives, ₹52.75 crore for healthcare, and ₹75.75 crore for drinking water schemes.

With this comprehensive plan, Himachal Pradesh seeks to balance cultural preservation, economic development, and the welfare of its tribal population, marking a significant step towards sustainable growth.