Shimla – In a scathing attack on the ruling Congress party, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur accused the government of engaging in a prolonged de-notification process that has resulted in the closure of numerous schools in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur highlighted that the government’s actions have disrupted the education of many students and questioned the criteria employed to shut down these institutions.

Expressing concern over the closure of 90 schools, including high, medium, and senior secondary institutions, Thakur pointed out that some of these schools had been functioning for several years before suddenly being shut down. He demanded transparency from the government and sought clarity on the parameters utilized to determine the closure of these educational establishments.

Thakur condemned the ruling Congress party for allegedly pursuing a vindictive agenda and making decisions that are detrimental to the welfare of the people. He warned that the government’s misguided actions were based on a flawed assumption that such measures would benefit their political standing. Thakur emphasized that the public was dissatisfied with the government’s approach and called attention to the challenges faced by students residing in remote areas who had enrolled in the now-closed institutions.

Appealing to the Chief Minister, Thakur urged the government to reconsider its anti-people decisions and prioritize the well-being of the citizens. He emphasized the importance of providing accessible educational facilities to students and called for the reopening of the closed institutions to alleviate the difficulties faced by affected students and their families.