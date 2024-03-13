In a scathing critique of the current political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, has squarely placed the blame for the state’s upheaval on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Thakur asserts that the Chief Minister’s failures and discriminatory practices within his own party have led to widespread discontent among citizens and political figures alike.

“Only Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is responsible for the entire political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh. So don’t blame BJP,” Thakur stated emphatically in a press communique. He further highlighted that Sukhu’s demeanour has soured following the loss of the majority, indicative of the repercussions of his political mismanagement.

Thakur’s allegations are steeped in a narrative of neglect and disregard for the concerns of various stakeholders within the state. He pointed out that grievances voiced by citizens, Congress leaders, officials, MLAs, and ministers against the Sukhu government were routinely dismissed, fostering an environment of disenchantment.

“The Chief Minister is supposed to represent the interests of the entire state. However, he has demonstrated a penchant for political vendetta, stifling dissent and neglecting the welfare of his own party members,” Thakur remarked.

The Leader of Opposition lamented the transformation of Himachal Pradesh, once hailed as “Devbhoomi” (Land of the Gods), into what he described as “Hitler land,” characterized by vindictive actions and retribution under the current Congress regime.

Drawing attention to alleged acts of intimidation and harassment directed towards Congress MLAs and their families, Thakur demanded accountability from the Chief Minister. He questioned the motives behind the deployment of police forces under political pressure and the perpetuation of targeted campaigns against dissenting voices.

Thakur also criticized the stagnation of development initiatives under the Sukhu administration, attributing it to the Chief Minister’s preoccupation with retaining power at all costs. He accused Sukhu of resorting to tactics aimed at garnering public sympathy while failing to address substantive concerns raised by party members and officials.

“The Chief Minister’s disregard for the wellbeing of his constituents and his penchant for deflecting blame onto others are symptomatic of his administration’s failures,” Thakur asserted.