In response to recent political upheaval, the state government has taken decisive action by constituting a cabinet sub-committee tasked with addressing pressing political matters. This development comes in the wake of six disqualified Congress MLAs and three independent MLAs defecting to the BJP, causing significant disruption within the state’s political landscape.

The newly formed cabinet sub-committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, has been entrusted with navigating the intricate web of political challenges currently facing the government. Comprising three additional ministers, the committee is poised to tackle not only political issues but also economic concerns affecting the state.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the state government issued a notification on Saturday formalizing the establishment of the cabinet sub-committee. Alongside its primary focus on political matters, the committee will also delve into key economic issues crucial to the state’s well-being.

Members of the sub-committee include Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar, Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, each bringing a wealth of expertise and experience to the table. Their collective mandate encompasses not only mitigating the fallout from recent political defections but also charting a course for economic stability and growth.

Administrative secretaries across various departments have been duly informed of the sub-committee’s establishment, signaling a concerted effort to ensure coordination and cooperation at all levels of governance.

In essence, the creation of this cabinet sub-committee reflects a strategic move towards damage control in response to the prevailing political climate.