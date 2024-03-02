Shimla – In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh government has lifted the ban on the transfer of government employees just before the implementation of the code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chief Secretary Saxena issued orders on Friday, allowing the transfer of Group C and Group D employees by cabinet ministers within their respective departments. Meanwhile, transfers for Group A and Group B employees will require the approval of the Chief Minister.

The orders stipulate that the ban on transfers will be lifted from March 2 to March 31. However, the looming possibility of the code of conduct being imposed for the Lok Sabha elections adds a layer of uncertainty. The code of conduct could come into effect in the first or second week of March, as soon as the election schedule is announced. In such a scenario, the ban on transfers will be automatically reinstated.

Employees seeking transfers during this temporary window are required to submit their applications through their respective departments or the head of the office. Cases requiring approval from the Chief Minister will be routed through the office of the Cabinet Minister.

As the political landscape gears up for the upcoming elections, the government’s decision to lift the transfer ban offers a brief window for employees to pursue transfers before the potential imposition of the code of conduct. The dynamic situation emphasizes the need for swift action by those considering a change in their work location during this limited period.