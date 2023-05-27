In response to low student admissions, the Himachal Pradesh government has proactively decided to close 90 underutilized schools across the state. The decision, which was announced on Saturday, aims to address the challenge of underutilized educational institutions and redirect resources where they can have a more significant impact.

The closed schools comprise 36 senior secondary schools, 34 high schools, and 20 middle schools, all of which had reported relatively low student enrolment numbers. Specifically, the middle schools had fewer than 15 students, while the high schools and senior secondary schools had fewer than 20 and 25 students, respectively.

The government’s motive behind the closures is to ensure optimal utilization of educational resources and create an environment that fosters better learning outcomes for students. By consolidating students into schools with higher enrolment figures, the government aims to enhance the overall educational experience and provide students with improved access to resources, teachers, and infrastructure.

The government has assured that affected students will be accommodated in nearby schools with ample capacity and resources. The decision to close underutilized schools was made after thorough evaluation and analysis, focusing solely on improving the education system’s efficiency and effectiveness.

Additionally, the government plans to explore alternative uses for the vacated school buildings, ensuring that these assets contribute to the local community’s well-being. This strategic approach showcases the government’s commitment to resource optimization and promoting holistic development within the state.

While the closure of schools may be a sensitive topic, it is crucial to view this decision as a step towards enhancing educational standards and providing students with the best possible opportunities. The rationalization efforts undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh government demonstrate their dedication to improving the education system for the overall benefit of students and the community at large.