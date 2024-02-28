Shimla – Amidst the ongoing political drama in the state capital Shimla, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly budget session came to an abrupt end as the budget was passed, leading to the adjournment of the session sine die on Wednesday. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu proposed the passage of the budget bill, which was approved despite the absence of the House opposition.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed his dissatisfaction with the conduct within the House, stating that action should be taken against those who disrupted proceedings by snatching papers from the chair. He also condemned those who staged a dance in the House, emphasizing that the state cannot function amid such hooliganism. Sukhu specifically called out Jairam Thakur, accusing him of being power-hungry and criticizing the opposition’s behaviour during the Rajya Sabha elections.

The situation escalated as suspended MLAs were denied entry into the House. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan condemned the opposition for their unruly behaviour, noting that papers were thrown on the seat. Chauhan declared the opposition’s actions as a violation of decorum and House rules. The Speaker confirmed that 15 MLAs were suspended, and despite the suspension, they defied the rules by sitting in the House.

Amidst the chaos, the Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, and other opposition MLAs decided to boycott the House, walking out in protest. BJP MLA Satpal Satti accused the government of working to save itself, claiming they were assuming the government was in the minority.

Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi raised concerns about the democratic process, alleging that Thakur entered the polling station with 15 people, attempting to influence the proceedings. Negi questioned the efficacy of democracy in such circumstances and emphasized the need for strict action against officers who failed to implement orders.

The session concluded with a sense of unease, leaving the fate of several important issues hanging in the balance. The accusations and counter-accusations between the ruling party and the opposition have intensified, raising questions about the future dynamics of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.