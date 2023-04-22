In a major breakthrough, the Himachal Pradesh police have arrested three individuals, including a girl, for their involvement in smuggling Chitta, a synthetic drug also known as heroin. Acting on secret information, a police team raided a residence in Sanjauli and arrested Ashwani Chauhan, aged 30 – a resident of Sharontha Tehsil Rohru, along with Saurabh Sharma, aged 25 – a resident of Tharola Tehsil Kotkhai, and Hemraj, aged 24 and a resident of Palwal, Haryana, were arrested in the raid.

The trio was found in possession of 17.07 grams of Chitta, a highly addictive and illegal substance.

According to SP Sanjeev Gandhi, the police have intensified their campaign against drug peddlers and are committed to cracking down on the illegal drug trade. In addition to the arrests, the police have initiated an investigation into the properties of the accused, which may be seized if found to be involved in drug trafficking.

This arrest comes amid growing concern over the prevalence of drug abuse in the state, particularly among young people. Chitta smuggling has become a major challenge for law enforcement agencies in Himachal Pradesh, with many smugglers exploiting the state’s difficult terrain and porous borders to transport the drug across state lines.

The arrest of these individuals is seen as a significant development in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking and serves as a warning to those who seek to profit from the illegal drug trade. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to drug trafficking to the authorities.