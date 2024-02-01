Himachal Pradesh finds itself under a winter siege as heavy snowfall persists for the third consecutive day, bringing both awe-inspiring beauty and significant challenges to the region. The state is enveloped in a pristine white blanket, with the picturesque scenes accompanied by disruptions to daily life and essential services.

The high-altitude areas, including Churah, Bharmour, Pangi, and Dalhousie, have witnessed substantial snowfall, presenting a postcard-worthy winter landscape. Khajjiar in Chamba district has experienced its first snowfall of the season, adding to the charm of the region. Even the capital city, Shimla, has not been spared, with snowfall beginning around 10:30 am.

Shimla dazzles in a winter white blanket as heavy snowfall blankets the city, turning the landscape into a magical wonderland. #ShimlaSnowfall #WinterWonderland ❄️ pic.twitter.com/XoyWrEKLqe — Thenewshimachal (@Thenewshimachal) February 1, 2024

However, the winter wonderland has also led to the closure of six national highways and over 250 roads across the state. Lahaul-Spiti bears the brunt of the disruptions, with about 140 roads rendered impassable. The South Portal of the Atal Tunnel, a crucial lifeline, is buried under more than two feet of snow, isolating Lahaul Valley from the rest of the state.

Picture: Veetee Kimteta

The transportation woes extend to severe disruptions in bus services, particularly from Kullu to Manali, where heavy snowfall has forced closures. The closure of roads and paths has prompted authorities to declare a holiday in schools in Kullu until February 2, acknowledging the challenges faced by residents.

In addition to transportation issues, the heavy snow has taken a toll on the state’s power infrastructure. A staggering over 700 power transformers have been stalled, plunging many panchayats into darkness. Tribal areas, such as Pangi, find themselves cut off from the power grid, intensifying the difficulties faced by residents in these regions.

While the snowfall brings joy to farmers and fruit growers, it also presents challenges in the form of disruptions to the supply chain. The delivery of essential commodities, including milk, bread, and vegetables, to the upper regions of Shimla has come to a standstill, affecting daily life.

The Meteorological Department Shimla has issued an Orange Alert for various districts, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and upper areas of Shimla district, predicting continued snowfall until February 4. A yellow alert has been issued for the entire state on February 3 and 4.

As Himachal Pradesh grapples with the aftermath of this severe weather event, authorities are working diligently to clear roads, restore power, and ensure the safety of residents. The challenging weather conditions are expected to persist in the coming days, requiring continued vigilance and preparedness from both the government and the public.