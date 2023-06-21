The weather is expected to remain unfavourable in many parts of Himachal Pradesh until June 25. The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms during this period, urging residents to exercise caution.

On June 25, the state is bracing for heavy rains and thunderstorms, as an orange alert has been issued by the Meteorological Center. While the plains are likely to experience clear weather on June 23, winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are expected on June 24. The higher mountainous areas, however, will see clear weather on June 22 and 23.

Recent rainfall has been observed in various areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Sirmour, Solan, and Shimla districts. Rainfall measurements recorded were 56 mm in Renuka, 40 mm in Shimla, 26 mm in Pachhad-Dalhousie, 25 mm in Arki, and varying amounts in other regions.

The Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 16.3°C, Sundernagar 23.0°C, Bhuntar 20.4°C, Kalpa 12.8°C, Dharamsala 22.2°C, Una 26.7°C, Nahan 22.7°C, Keylong 10.5°C, Palampur 21.2°C, Solan 20.0°C, Manali 16.1°C, Kangra 25.0°C, Mandi 22.6°C, Bilaspur 23.0°C, Hamirpur 24.8°C, Chamba 22.2°C, Dalhousie 14.2°C, and others.

As for maximum temperatures, Una recorded the highest at 39.8°C, followed by Bilaspur-Dhaulakuan at 36.0°C, Hamirpur at 35.5°C, Kangra at 35.4°C, and Mandi at 35.2°C.