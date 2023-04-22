Punjab Kings franchise offers a range of ticket options for the two matches on May 17th and 19th. Cheapest Ticket Priced at Rs 750, Most Expensive at Rs 2,250

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the cricketing calendar, and this year’s matches in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh are no exception. The franchisee Punjab Kings has announced that online ticket sales are now open for the two matches scheduled for May 17th and 19th.

Cricket fans can choose from a range of ticket options, with prices ranging from Rs 750 to Rs 2,250. The cheapest tickets are available for the West Stand-3 and East Stand-1, with prices starting at Rs 750. The North-1 (Level-1) and North-2 (Level-1) stands offer slightly more expensive tickets at Rs 850. The prices increase for the West Stand-2 and North West Stand at Rs 1,000 and for the East Stand-2 and North-1 Stand at Rs 1,200. The most expensive tickets, at Rs 2,250, are available for the Pavilion Terrace and North Pavilion Stand.

To make the ticket booking process as easy as possible, the Punjab Kings franchisee has made online ticket sales available on Paytm. Fans can book their tickets online and then pick up a hard copy at the ticket counter outside the stadium before the match. It is important to note that an online booking fee of 9.44% applies to all tickets.

The HPCA secretary, Avneesh Parmar, explained that the delay in opening online ticket sales was due to technical reasons. However, the issues have been resolved, and online ticket sales have finally begun. Ticket counters will also be set up outside the stadium in May for those who prefer to purchase tickets in person.

The Dharamshala stadium, with its stunning views of the Himalayan Mountains, promises to provide an unforgettable setting for the upcoming IPL matches. With online ticket sales now open, cricket fans have the perfect opportunity to secure their seats and prepare for a thrilling experience. So, get ready for IPL fever in Dharamshala and book your tickets today!