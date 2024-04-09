A routine inspection on the Sundernagar Highway in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh took a perilous turn when a police officer was injured during an attempted evasion by a suspect. The incident unfolded at Pung near Sundernagar, where authorities had established a checkpoint for investigations.

Upon being signalled to stop for inspection, the driver of a passing vehicle chose to flee the scene, triggering a high-speed pursuit. In the ensuing chaos, the suspect’s vehicle collided with a police jeep and barricade, leading to an unfortunate injury to a constable. Despite the attempt to evade capture, the suspect was ultimately apprehended by law enforcement officers approximately 200 meters from the scene of the incident.

A significant discovery was made during the subsequent search of the suspect’s vehicle. Hidden within was a stash of narcotics, specifically 260 grams of hashish. The apprehended individual was identified as Ritwik Thakur, a 25-year-old resident of tehsil Nadaun district Hamirpur.

Authorities initiated legal proceedings against accused Ritwik Thakur. He faces charges under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for attempting to harm a police officer and Section 20 of the Narcotics Act for possession of illicit substances.

The injured police officer was promptly taken to the civil hospital for medical treatment, while accused was taken into custody for further investigation. The incident underscores the dangers faced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty and highlights the unwavering commitment of authorities to combat drug trafficking and maintain public safety on the highways.