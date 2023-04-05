Nahan: In a gruesome incident, a man’s arm was amputated during a violent clash between two families of the same village over a land dispute in the Shillai sub-division of the Sirmour district in Himachal Pradesh.

The injured victim, Narayan Singh, was rushed to Shillai Hospital and later referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment. The Shillai police have launched an investigation into the incident and are currently searching for the absconding accused.

The attack is believed to be the result of long-standing enmity between the two families over the disputed land. Despite multiple inspections and boundary settlements by departmental officers and employees, the dispute escalated and turned violent.

DSP Paonta Sahib Ramakant Thakur has confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

Such disputes are becoming common in Himachal Pradesh, where people fight over land and property, resulting in bloodshed and injuries. Therefore, it is necessary to resolve such disputes through mediation and legal channels, and people must avoid violence and follow peaceful ways to resolve conflicts.