The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat has initiated an investigation into allegations of privilege breach against the leaders of the State Secretariat Employees Union. A report on the matter has been requested within 15 days following a privilege violation proposal submitted by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani. The proposal was forwarded to Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who has instructed the Assembly Secretariat to take action.

In response, Assembly Secretary Yashpal Sharma has written to the Secretary of the General Administration Department, seeking a detailed explanation from Sanjeev Sharma, President of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Services Federation, and other union leaders. A copy of the proposal by Minister Dharmani has been attached to the letter. The Secretariat Administration has been directed to conduct a departmental inquiry and submit its findings to the Assembly Secretariat within the stipulated time.

This action comes after the Minister complained of a privilege violation during the recent assembly session. The investigation aims to determine whether the employee leaders overstepped their authority or violated legislative procedures.

Secretariat Employees to Hold General Meeting Amidst Investigation

Following this development, the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Services Federation convened a meeting on Thursday, led by President Sanjeev Sharma. During the meeting, it was decided that a general meeting would be held on September 17 at 1:30 pm to address the ongoing issue. The federation criticized the move by the Assembly, stating that the administration is attempting to suppress the employees’ rights through such actions.

General Secretary Kamal Krishna Sharma expressed disappointment, claiming that although the Chief Minister is seen as employee-friendly, some elements within the government are working to create friction between the employees and the administration. He emphasized that the Secretariat employees worked with full dedication during the assembly proceedings, ensuring smooth operations without any disruptions. Despite this, the Assembly’s decision to initiate an investigation was viewed as an attempt to undermine the union’s efforts.

This is the first time such action has been taken against employees of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat. The Federation has strongly condemned the move and has vowed to stand united in their fight for employee rights. They reaffirmed their commitment to resisting any attempt to suppress their voices and ensure that their rights are protected.

The investigation report, once submitted, will be reviewed by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who will then decide the next course of action in the matter.