Mandi: A shocking incident of armed robbery took place in Pulgharat, Mandi district, on Friday night, where two unidentified bike-borne criminals opened fire at a Dhaba operator and looted cash and an LED before fleeing the scene.

According to the police, the two assailants, suspected to be from Punjab, arrived at the Dhaba under the pretense of getting food packed. After the Dhaba operator, Pradeep Guleria, packed their order, he noticed that cash from the counter and the CCTV LED were missing. When he confronted them, one of the attackers pulled out a pistol and demanded more valuables.

Upon resistance, the armed criminal fired at Guleria, with the bullet hitting his hand and passing through his cheek. The attackers then fled on their bike, leaving him injured. Guleria was immediately rushed to Nerchowk Medical College, where he is receiving treatment.

Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma confirmed the incident and stated that efforts are underway to trace the bike’s registration number and identify the suspects. Police teams have been deployed, and an investigation is in progress.

The daring attack has raised concerns over security in the region, with locals demanding swift police action to apprehend the culprits and ensure safety in the area.