A violent altercation at a salon in Shimla’s Tara Hall area turned into a near-fatal attack when a barber slashed a young man’s neck with a razor on Tuesday evening. The accused, Aman, fled the scene after the attack, leaving the victim, Akshay, bleeding on the floor. Nearby people immediately rushed Akshay to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to initial reports, Aman and Akshay had a heated argument that quickly escalated into violence. In a fit of rage, Aman attacked Akshay with a razor before escaping. The police, upon receiving information from the hospital, launched an investigation and arrested the accused from his residence in Krishnanagar. The weapon used in the attack was also recovered.

A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by Akshay’s family. The police have booked Aman under sections related to attempted murder, and he will be presented in court. The exact reason behind the dispute remains unclear as Akshay is not yet in a condition to give a statement. Investigators believe personal enmity or a business-related dispute may have led to the attack.