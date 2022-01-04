Chandigarh: Following the surge of Covid cases, the Punjab government has reintroduced restrictions to check the infection spread.

The state government, on Tuesday, decided to clamp night curfew, shut educational institutes and lower the capacity of cinema halls to 50 percent capacity till January 15, officials said.

As per the order issued by the home affairs and justice department, night curfew will restrict the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 10 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all cities and towns of Punjab.

Educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutions were also ordered to close and now academic delivery will be ensured online. However, medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally.

Authority has also closed all sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms.

Bars, restaurants, cinemas halls, multiplexes, malls, spas, museums, zoos were allowed to operate at 50 percent of their capacity. However, all staff should be fully vaccinated. AC buses shall also operate at 50 percent capacity.

In another important decision, Punjab government has allowed only fully vaccinated staff to attend the government as well as private offices, working spaces, factories and industries.