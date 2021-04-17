Shimla: In wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Zonal hospital, Deen Dayal Upadahya (DDU), Shimla has been converted into a dedicated Covid – 19 hospital.

According to an official circular issued here on Saturday by Senior Medical Superintendent, the hospital will now work as a dedicated Covid hospital and all non-Covid activities will be suspended till further orders.

Now the hospital will not be providing any OPD services from Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that there has been a spike in Covid-19 cases in the Shimla district. On Saturday only, NHM has reported 208 new Covid cases in the Shimla district and active cases are 861 in the district.

Last year, in the month of May when there was increase in cases the hospital had been converted into a Covid-19 dedicated hospital till the cases were brought under control. The non-Covid activities including OPD’s had resumed earlier this year at DDU in the month of January.