Mandi: A 19-year-old college student was brutally murdered in broad daylight in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Monday morning, triggering shock and fear in the region. The victim, identified as Siya Guleria, was attacked while on her way to college in Gopalpur under the Sarkaghat subdivision.

According to initial reports, the assailants slit the young woman’s throat in the middle of the road before fleeing the scene. The motive behind the murder is still unclear.

Siya Guleria, a resident of Nain village in Gopalpur, died on the spot due to the severity of the attack. The shocking nature of the crime has left the local community shaken, raising serious concerns about safety in the area.

Police from Sarkaghat Police Station rushed to the spot soon after receiving information. The body was taken into custody and sent for further examination, while a probe was immediately launched to trace the accused and establish the motive.

In a swift development, one of the suspects was apprehended with the help of local villagers in Thana village under Fatehpur Panchayat. According to reports, the suspect attempted to escape after the crime and hid in nearby fields. Alert villagers noticed his movement, informed the police, and formed a cordon to prevent his escape.

By the time police teams reached the location, the accused had already been surrounded by locals and was subsequently taken into custody. His interrogation is expected to provide crucial leads in the case, including the reason behind the crime and the involvement of any accomplices.

Senior police officials, including SP Vinod Kumar, ASP Abhimanyu Verma, and DSP Sarkaghat Sanjeev Kumar Gautam, are present at the crime scene and are supervising the investigation.