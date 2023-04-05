Shimla: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Dr. Jitendra Kanwar, the former secretary of the now-disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission in connection with a paper leak case. The SIT took Kanwar into custody after questioning him at the Hamirpur Vigilance Police Station on Tuesday. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Traffic Inspector Ravi Kumar, who was suspended from the Transport Department, has been remanded in judicial custody until April 13 after appearing in court. Kumar was arrested by the SIT from his home in Ghanal village on March 30 in connection with the traffic inspector paper leak case (post code 819).

The Hamirpur court has granted permission for the SIT to collect voice samples from three other suspects in the JOA IT paper leak case (post code 965). These include accused broker Sanjeev Kumar, Nikhil Azad (the younger son of the main accused, Uma Azad), and domestic servant Neeraj Kumar. The SIT will take these suspects to the Forensic Science Lab in Mandi for this purpose.

These developments are significant as they highlight the authorities’ efforts to crack down on corruption and irregularities in government recruitment processes. The arrests of Kanwar and Kumar, as well as the ongoing investigation into the paper leak cases, demonstrate that the authorities are taking such matters seriously and are committed to upholding transparency and fairness in the recruitment of government employees.