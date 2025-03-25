Mandi – The police have arrested both accused involved in the Pulgharat firing incident near Mandi city. The arrested individuals, identified as Azam (20) and Ajmal (24), are real brothers and residents of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Police have recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from their rented room. Superintendent of Police Mandi, Sakshi Verma, confirmed the arrests.

The incident occurred on Friday at midnight at Dhaba in Pulgharat. Two bike-borne men arrived at the dhaba and ordered food. While the dhaba owner, Pradeep Guleria, was packing their order, the accused refused to pay and attempted to loot the establishment. They forcibly took cash from the counter and demanded more valuables. When Pradeep resisted their attempt to steal an LED from the dhaba, one of the accused drew a revolver and fired at him. The bullet first struck Pradeep’s hand and then hit his cheek as he tried to shield himself. The attackers then fled the scene towards Sundarnagar on their bike.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and traced the accused. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed. The case was registered at Sadar Police Station, leading to the arrest of the culprits. The recovery of weapons from their rented accommodation further strengthens the case against them.