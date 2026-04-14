Shimla: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday targeted the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government following the brutal murder of a 19-year-old college student in Sarkaghat, raising concerns over law and order, rising drug abuse, and increasing crimes against women.

Addressing a press conference, Thakur said the second-year student was attacked with a sharp weapon while on her way to college and died on the spot. He termed the incident a serious reflection of the deteriorating security situation in the state.

Thakur said he met the victim’s family and described their condition as deeply distressing. The victim’s father, a private driver, has demanded justice. “The family is shattered. No words can ease their pain,” he said.

While noting that the accused has been arrested with the help of local villagers, Thakur called for a detailed probe to determine if others were involved. He also linked the crime to drug abuse, alleging that the accused was under the influence of narcotics.

Citing figures, he said over 6,200 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act in the past three years, along with 66 deaths due to drug overdose. He also pointed to a rise in crimes against women, stating that such cases have crossed 1,850 in recent years.

He criticised the government’s response, alleging a lack of sensitivity and accountability. Thakur also highlighted infrastructure gaps, claiming the victim had to walk a considerable distance to access transport, which increased her vulnerability.

Alleging administrative failure and lack of coordination, he said governance has taken a backseat. He demanded a time-bound investigation and strict action in the case.

“This is not just one incident. It raises serious concerns about the safety of women in Himachal Pradesh. The government must act decisively,” he added.