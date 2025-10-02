Shimla – Himachal Pradesh took a major step towards modernising crime investigation as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today flagged off six advanced mobile forensic vans from his official residence, Oak Over. The initiative aims to strengthen forensic services, ensure transparency in evidence collection, and improve conviction rates.

In the first phase, these vans will be stationed at the District Forensic Units in Baddi, Nurpur, and Bilaspur, the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Junga, and the Regional Forensic Science Laboratories at Dharamshala and Mandi.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister also released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) handbook titled “Forensic Evidence Collection, Preservation & Storage” and unveiled specially designed jackets for forensic experts visiting crime scenes. The SOP provides uniform guidelines for investigating officers and medical professionals to ensure proper handling of forensic material.

“The advanced vehicles will enable scientific and speedy evidence collection, ensuring preservation and secure storage at the crime scene,” said Sukhu. He added that adopting modern forensic technology would strengthen the justice delivery system by enhancing conviction rates.

Each van, built at a cost of ₹65 lakh, is equipped with high-end forensic tools including drug and explosive detection systems, DNA sampling kits, fingerprint and footprint development kits, arson detection kits, refrigeration units, portable generators, cyber-forensic software, microscopes, high-resolution video documentation systems, GPS-enabled body-worn cameras, DSLR cameras, and CCTV cameras.

The vehicles are designed to examine a wide range of evidence, such as fingerprints, biological fluids, hair, fibers, explosives, gunshot residues, bite marks, questioned documents, tyre impressions, footwear prints, narcotics, and other trace material. The setup ensures immediate, contamination-free, and secure collection of crucial forensic evidence.

“This initiative will bring greater transparency to evidence collection and speed up the process of establishing criminal culpability,” said the Chief Minister, adding that evolving crime patterns demand upgraded investigative tools.

The Directorate of Forensic Services in Himachal Pradesh currently assists not only the state police but also central agencies, including the CBI, NIA, and ED. With the induction of these mobile forensic vans, the state expects to deliver faster, more reliable, and more scientific results in criminal investigations.