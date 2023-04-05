Last Date for application is May 1; the Private Bus Operator Union demands quota

Shimla: The long-awaited recruitment process for conductors in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has finally begun. Following the state government’s orders, the HRTC will hire 360 conductors through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The Commission has released a notification regarding the recruitment process, and interested candidates can apply online within the timeline specified. The last date for application is May 1.

The Public Service Commission has clarified that earlier applications for recruitment under Hamirpur Selection Commission Post Code 1031 were withdrawn, and candidates who have already applied for these posts do not need to pay fees again. However, they will have to apply afresh.

Meanwhile, the Private Bus Driver-Operator Union has demanded a quota for experienced conductors in the HRTC Conductor recruitment. Union claimed that there are approximately 4 to 5 thousand private bus operators with 15 to 20 years of experience who should receive experience marks.