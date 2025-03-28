McLeodganj – In a significant breakthrough, the McLeodganj Police Station team, in collaboration with Punjab Police, has apprehended four members of the notorious Harpreet Happo gang. The arrested individuals were wanted in connection with the murder of gym trainer Gurpreet Singh, a case registered on February 1, 2025, at Kharar Police Station City, SAS Nagar, Punjab.

The joint operation yielded substantial evidence, with police recovering two country-made pistols, ten live cartridges, and two magazines from the possession of the accused. Additionally, the vehicle used in the crime was seized in Dharamshala, further linking the suspects to the murder. The arrests took place in McLeodganj, Kangra district, following a tip-off from Punjab Police, after the accused had been on the run since the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the four gang members were tasked with carrying out targeted killings in Punjab, directed by their leaders operating from abroad. Authorities are now probing potential local connections in Kangra district that may have aided the gang’s activities in the region. The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has taken custody of the accused and initiated a deeper investigation to uncover the full scope of their operations.

SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the arrests, stating, “This operation marks a crucial step in dismantling criminal networks operating across state lines. The recovery of illegal weapons and the crime vehicle strengthens the case against these individuals.”