Una: In a chilling act of violence, a young man was shot dead in broad daylight while getting a haircut at a salon in Basal Bazaar, Una district, on Sunday afternoon. The assailants, who remain unidentified, escaped after firing multiple rounds, leaving the market in a state of panic.

The victim has been identified as Rakesh Kumar alias Gagi, a resident of Upper Arniala in Una district. According to eyewitnesses, two men arrived on a motorcycle, entered the salon, and opened fire at Rakesh without warning. The attackers fled immediately after the shooting.

The injured youth was rushed to the Regional Hospital in Una, but doctors declared him dead.

As soon as the incident was reported, police teams rushed to the scene. Forensic experts were also called to collect evidence. Superintendent of Police, Una, confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Initial inputs suggest that the murder was planned and targeted.

The incident has triggered fear among local residents and shopkeepers in the otherwise busy market area. Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby shops to trace the movements of the accused.