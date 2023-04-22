Shimla: In a major success against drug smuggling, the police under Dhalli police station in Himachal Pradesh have arrested two individuals from Delhi and Haryana with a consignment of charas. A total of 2.311 kg of charas was recovered from the possession of the accused during a vehicle search near Tribal Bhawan in Dhalli.

According to the police, a team from Dhalli police station was conducting a routine vehicle check near Tribal Bhavan late on Friday night when they stopped a car for a search. The two occupants of the car were identified as Om Prakash and Manoj Kumar, both aged 42. Upon investigation, the police found the consignment of charas in the car. The police are now trying to determine the source of the charas and the intended destination of the accused.

SP Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi, stated that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and both the accused have been arrested. They will be produced in court and taken on remand for further interrogation.

Drug smuggling has been a growing concern in the state of Himachal Pradesh, with several cases of drug seizures and arrests being reported in recent times. The police have been conducting regular patrolling and checking to curb the illegal drug trade in the region. The latest arrest is another step in the direction of eradicating the drug menace from the state. The police have urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to drug smuggling to help maintain law and order in the state.