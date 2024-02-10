Shimla – In preparation for the forthcoming budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Shimla Police have embarked on comprehensive measures to ensure a seamless blend of robust security and efficient traffic management. The budget session, scheduled to take place from February 14 to 29, has prompted the deployment of approximately 500 soldiers, including senior officers, throughout the capital city.

To fortify the city’s security apparatus, Shimla Police have intensified vigilance at critical entry points such as the Shoghi Barrier, Tutu Chowk, Mashobra Bifurcation, Mehli-Junga Bypass, Sainj Khad, Kupwin, Chaupal Interstate Barrier Kuddu and Jamradi Check Post. Heightened scrutiny of individuals arriving from external areas aims to identify and monitor any suspicious activity, forming a crucial component of the overall security strategy.

As part of the meticulously planned traffic arrangements for the budget session, Shimla city will be divided into five sectors:

1. Tutu to Kennedy House (Sector 1)

2. Shoghi to Railway Station (Sector 2)

3. Railway Station to Kumar House (Sector 3)

4. Secretariat via Railway Station to Old Bus Stand (Sector 4)

5. Victory Tunnel via Lakkar Bazar-Dhali (Sector 5)

Each sector will witness a dedicated police presence, with armed personnel and strategically placed barricades ensuring heightened security, particularly around the Assembly complex.

In a proactive measure, hotel operators have been instructed not to provide rooms to individuals without valid identification cards during the session, bolstering security measures further.

The traffic police will closely monitor the city traffic in real-time from the CCTV control room. This enables officers to issue immediate instructions to traffic personnel, contributing to the smooth flow of vehicular movement.

As an additional layer of security, drones will be deployed to surveil the region, providing authorities with a comprehensive view to counter potential threats. Police station and outpost in-charges have received directives to increase checks at various locations, including bus stands, railway stations, markets, hotels, gurudwaras, dharamshalas, and guest houses.

Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or activities promptly. In case of emergencies, the public is encouraged to utilize the police control number 88974-28034 and 112 for immediate assistance.