In a heartbreaking incident, Mudit, the 25-year-old son of former IAS officer Amitabh Awasthi, was found dead at his residence in Brockhurst, Shimla. As per a report, the young man was found hanging by a rope on Monday.

Police revealed that no suicide note was found at the scene, leaving the motive behind Mudit’s tragic decision shrouded in mystery. The police, alongside forensic experts, are examining the premises, gathering evidence to piece together the events leading up to the untimely demise.

Amitabh Awasthi, who retired in July last year, resides in Brockhurst, Chhota Shimla. However, he was reportedly not present at home when the incident occurred. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed that the investigation into the apparent suicide is underway, with authorities eagerly awaiting input from the grieving family.