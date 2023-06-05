In a major development for the state’s infrastructure, the Himachal Government has put forth a proposal seeking Rs 700 crore from the central government’s Central Road Fund (CRF). The state aims to allocate these funds towards ten crucial projects that are expected to significantly enhance the transportation network and boost economic growth. The proposals have been handed over to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and once approved, the state can secure a larger budget to expedite these initiatives.

Led by the capable guidance of Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, senior state government officials recently returned from Delhi, armed with detailed presentations on the proposed projects. The initial submission of projects worth Rs 500 crore was further supplemented by an additional Rs 200 crore, bringing the total budget to Rs 700 crore. As these projects come to fruition, the main roads in the state will witness a marked improvement, and new bridges will grace the landscape.

While presenting these projects, the state government also sought approval from the Union Minister for the pending sections of the National Highway that require conversion into four-lane roads. The state has forwarded a project proposal, encompassing the conversion of approximately 178 km of National Highway, necessitating an estimated budget of Rs 4700 crore.

In its endeavour to secure comprehensive development, the state government is advocating for separate grants from the central government, not only for the CRF but also for the National Highway development.