Mandi: Two people lost their lives in a tragic car accident on Thursday evening in the Shidhari area of Thatta Panchayat of Balichowki, under the Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district. The incident also claimed the life of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saraj President Jitendra Kumar.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the victims were returning home from Balichowki. As the car approached Shidhari, it veered out of control and plunged into a 300-meter-deep ditch. The impact of the accident was severe, and all three people in the car were thrown out.

The victims were immediately rushed to the Balichowki health center, where doctors pronounced two of them, Jitendra Kumar and Chhaje Ram, dead on arrival. The third victim, Lokendra Kumar, suffered injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police officials have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. “The Alto car HP 32A 7746 met with an accident, resulting in the death of two people. We are investigating the matter,” said SI Brijbhushan Sharma.