Jogindernagar/Mandi: In a shocking incident, 12 MNREGA workers were attacked by wasps, commonly known as Rangdars, while working in Panjlatar village of Kuthehda panchayat in Makridi sub-tehsil of Jogindernagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Ten of the workers were bitten by the aggressive wasps and suffered severe injuries.

Out of the injured workers, Lucky (25), a resident of Kuthehra, was referred to Tanda Medical College in view of his critical condition. The other five injured workers were admitted to the Makridi Health Center for treatment. The remaining workers, who suffered serious injuries, were admitted to Civil Hospital Jogindernagar for immediate medical attention.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the workers were busy with their MNREGA work. Suddenly, they were attacked by the wasps, causing them to panic and flee. In the chaos, 12 workers were bitten and had to be rushed to nearby health centers for treatment.

The Tehsildar of the area, Dr. Mukul Sharma, confirmed the incident and stated that immediate relief and first aid were provided to the injured workers. Dr. Tenzin, who was present in the emergency services of the hospital, said that Lucky was referred to Tanda Medical College due to his serious condition, while the other injured workers received treatment at the local hospital.

The administration of Civil Hospital Joginder Nagar also provided medicines and injections to treat the injured workers. Wasps are known for their aggressive behaviour and are considered dangerous for humans.