The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the state government to remove all illegal encroachments from National Highway-22, making it clear that no civil court would hear about it. The court has asked for a compliance report by July 4.

The court has also ordered the construction of a pedestrian path from Pantaghati to Aseem Trading Company by June 30. The order came after a petition was filed for the early completion of the construction of this pedestrian path, which was being delayed due to illegal encroachments.

The petitioners argued that illegal encroachments were preventing the completion of the road, and the court agreed, stating that the acquired width of footpaths, roads, and highways are public properties for the convenience of the general public, and cannot be used for personal use.

The court emphasized that the acquired width of footpaths, roads, and highways are public properties meant for the convenience of the general public and cannot be used for personal use. Illegal encroachments on the acquired width of the roads cannot be expanded in the future, and they cause permanent obstruction to free traffic and even the safety of pedestrians.

The court noted that illegal encroachments on national and state highways, as well as other roads, are taking place right under the nose of the administration. It also referred to a previous judgment on removing encroachments from highways across the state and warned that lands that are not the property of any individual or vested in local authorities are the property of the government, with the right to all vacant land until a person can establish their right.

The court ordered the government to remove all illegal encroachments from National Highway-22 without the need for notices and emphasized the need for free traffic and the safety of pedestrians.