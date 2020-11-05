Kullu: Demanding re-install the foundation stone plaque of the Atal Tunnel Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh Congress today hold a protest near DC Office Kullu.

State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Sunder Thakur MLA Kullu, district Congress president Budhi Singh Thakur also submitted Memorandum to DC Kullu.

The Foundation Stone of the Atal Tunnel was laid by the UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on 28 June, 2010. However, during the inauguration of the tunnel, a foundation stone plaque was missing.

Rathore criticized BJP for setting wrong precedent of removing the Foundation Stone. MLA Sunder Thakur warned the administration of ill consequences if soon the Stone is not re-installed. State Congress General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta stated that the Congress had cautioned state government and given time of 15 days to re-install the plaque, but despite that Jai Ram Thakur Government failed to act and Congress had no choice, but to start protest.

Budhi Singh Thakur stated that the Kullu Congress will stage protest daily at DC Office upto 13/11/2020 wherein party workers will stage protests at block daily untill the Stone is re-installed.

State president will stage protest at Keyong in Lahaul and Spiti.

Earlier in October, Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore served a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to re-install the foundation stone plaque of the Atal Tunnel Rohtang.