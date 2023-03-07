Solan: Five pedestrians were killed and four sustained serious injuries as an overspeeding Innova ran over them on Kalka-Shimla National Highway near Dharampur in Solan district.

The deceased have been identified as Guddu Yadav, Raja Verma and Nippu Nishad who were residents of Bihar and Moti Lal Yadav and Sunny Deval, residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The mishap took place on Tuesday around 9:30 am near Dharampur when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it ran over pedestrian migrant labourers after which the car rammed into a divider.

Police has arrested the accused, Rajesh (23)a resident of Kharoli village in Kasauli.

The two seriously injured have been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh while the two others have been admitted to Maharishi Markandeshwar Hospital, as per the reports received.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh has condoled the demise of five migrant labourers. The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the incident and has directed the administration to provide immediate relief to the next of Kin of the poor labourers and further assistance as per the relief manual. He also directed giving free medical aid to those injured in the mishap.