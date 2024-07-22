Notification Issued for 1,226 Constable Posts, Enhanced Women’s Reservation and New Testing Measures

Shimla — In a significant move to enhance recruitment opportunities for youth, the Himachal Pradesh Police have announced a one-year relaxation in the maximum age limit for the upcoming recruitment of 1,226 constable positions. This decision, made during a recent cabinet meeting, aims to provide greater access to potential candidates. The notification for this relaxation has been issued by the Police Headquarters, with recruitment to be conducted through the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Under the new guidelines, general candidates will now be eligible if they are between 18 to 26 years old. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Gorkha, and eminent sportspersons can apply if they are between 18 to 28 years old. Home Guards will have an age limit of 20 to 29 years. The age limit for all candidates will be considered as of January 1, 2024.

Additionally, the reservation for women has been increased from 25 percent to 30 percent, reflecting a commitment to greater gender inclusivity in the recruitment process.

The decision to extend the age limit is a one-time measure aimed at addressing the challenges faced during previous recruitment drives. Notably, the last recruitment was marred by a paper leak incident, prompting the police department to implement more stringent procedures this time. To ensure a fair and transparent process, the recruitment examination will be managed by the Public Service Commission.

The recruitment process will include a new component: a 100-meter race as part of the ground test. Additionally, selected candidates will undergo a four-week commando training course following their police training, enhancing their preparedness for the demands of the role.

This new approach is expected to streamline the recruitment process and provide a more equitable opportunity for all eligible candidates, while also maintaining high standards for police training and selection.